Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 in the last 90 days. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 3.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

