Realta Investment Advisors Sells 413 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

