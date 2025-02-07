Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.13. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 112,322 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,597.44. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $374,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amplitude by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amplitude by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 38.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

