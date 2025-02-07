Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.90 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.