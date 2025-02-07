Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Hold”

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.