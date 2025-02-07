6,856 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,394,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 631,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,809,000 after buying an additional 146,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

