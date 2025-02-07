MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 249,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 332,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.11.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Erez Aminov sold 55,410 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $77,019.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,048.10. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

