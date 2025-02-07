Contrasting Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Dakota Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.13) -6.53 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.41) -6.12

Analyst Recommendations

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dakota Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westwater Resources and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50% Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60%

Risk and Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.