Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 70,059 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 481,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 71,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

