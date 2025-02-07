Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.3 million.
Synaptics Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $74.82 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
