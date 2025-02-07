Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 4,973 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,457.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

