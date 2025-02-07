First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

