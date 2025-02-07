Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.450 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
FBIN stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
