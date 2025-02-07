The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Cut by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.3% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

