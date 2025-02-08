10,603 Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $149.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.