Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys 43,444 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TNF LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $974.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

