Apollon Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

