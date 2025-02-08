Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 26,826 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

DD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.