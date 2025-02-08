Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 26,826 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %
DD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
