Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.