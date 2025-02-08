Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,599 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SFLR opened at $33.36 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.