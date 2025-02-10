Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $551,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.65 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.