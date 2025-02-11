6,113 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

