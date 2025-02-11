Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 32% – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Power Metals Stock Up 32.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$97.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.
About Power Metals
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
