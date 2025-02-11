EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.82 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 44579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.