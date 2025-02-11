EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.82 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 44579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

