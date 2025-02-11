EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.82 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 44579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.