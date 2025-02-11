Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 57,528 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,530,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $229.47 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

