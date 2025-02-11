Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) Files 8-K with SEC Regarding Corporate Presentation

Daré Bioscience, Inc. recently filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2025, detailing its latest corporate presentation activities. The company, registered in Delaware with the address of 3655 Nobel Drive, Suite 260, San Diego, California, presented a corporate presentation dated February 10, 2025.

The presentation is intended for use during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY, starting from February 10, 2025, and in numerous forthcoming meetings with securities market participants and others. Daré Bioscience, Inc. plans to make the presentation available in the “Investors” section of its website under the heading “Presentations.”

As outlined in the filing, the information presented in the Form 8-K under Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 regarding the corporate presentation is being furnished and should not be considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company emphasized that this information is not subject to the liabilities stipulated in Section 18 of the Exchange Act and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933.

Furthermore, the company has provided relevant information regarding their financial statements and exhibits in the filing. Exhibit 99.1 includes the Daré Bioscience corporate presentation dated February 10, 2025. Additionally, an Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document noted in Exhibit 104.

The Form 8-K was duly signed on February 10, 2025, by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, Inc. This filing provides investors and stakeholders with insights into the company’s recent corporate presentation and engagement activities, showcasing its commitment to transparency and effective communication.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

