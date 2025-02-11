Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

