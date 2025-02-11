Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

