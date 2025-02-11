Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.0 million-$135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.4 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.680 EPS.

HLIT stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

