Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.