Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 24,508 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.