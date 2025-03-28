Zacks Research Weighs in on Bread Financial FY2026 Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 64.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

