JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLN. Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $202.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $258.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,984,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,724,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,363,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $126,016,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.