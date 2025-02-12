NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NextPlat Trading Up 12.2 %
NASDAQ NXPLW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
About NextPlat
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextPlat
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.