NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NextPlat Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ NXPLW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

