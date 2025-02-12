Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 49396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.
In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
