Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 49396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 389,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,930,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $68,654,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.