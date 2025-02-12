iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $47.49. 2,447 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

