QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 1,983,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,223,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

QUIZ Stock Down 16.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. The stock has a market cap of £745,380.00, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.64.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ is an omni-channel fashion brand, specialising in occasion wear and dressy casual wear.

QUIZ delivers a distinct proposition that empowers fashion forward customers to stand out from the crowd.

QUIZ’s buying and design teams constantly develop its own product lines, ensuring the latest glamorous looks at value prices.

