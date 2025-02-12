Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Southern Banc Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.33.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

