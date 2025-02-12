JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

JD Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.