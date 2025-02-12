Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 123,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 15,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

