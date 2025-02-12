Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Minim Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
Minim Company Profile
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.
