Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $20.19 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

