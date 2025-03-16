Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $20.19 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
Yoshiharu Global Company Profile
