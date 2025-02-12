Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 1,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.
The stock has a market cap of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.
Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
