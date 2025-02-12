Head to Head Contrast: Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $424.06 million 2.61 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.69 TechnipFMC $7.82 billion 1.66 $56.20 million $1.52 20.14

This table compares Innovex International and TechnipFMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% TechnipFMC 7.63% 20.11% 6.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innovex International and TechnipFMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 TechnipFMC 0 1 12 1 3.00

Innovex International currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. TechnipFMC has a consensus price target of $36.15, suggesting a potential upside of 18.07%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Innovex International.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Innovex International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

