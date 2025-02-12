Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 128123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

