Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Quantum updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -1.210–1.110 EPS.

Quantum Stock Up 30.4 %

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,247. Quantum has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $71,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,899.20. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $89,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,446.72. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,208 shares of company stock valued at $274,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

