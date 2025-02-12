Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 584952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.60 ($0.47).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.87.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

