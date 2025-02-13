2,159 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Shares of BBMC stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

