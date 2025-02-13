Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

