Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 778.8% in January

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 778.8% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $73.91.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

